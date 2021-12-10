Northmor, Cardington win Wednesday GBB games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor earned a home win over Fredericktown Wednesday night by a 58-47 margin.

The Golden Knights got out to a fast start in the game, holding a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and a 33-19 advantage at the half. While the Freddies took the third by a 12-10 count and outscored Northmor 16-15 in the fourth, the home team was able to maintain a sizable lead on their way to the double-digit win.

Reagan Swihart led Northmor with 19 points, while Brooke Dennison hit four three-pointers on her way to a 16-point effort. Lexi Wenger added 12.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington girls led throughout in capturing a 61-34 win at Centerburg on Wednesday.

The score was 16-9 after the first quarter. The Pirates then increased their advantage to 33-15 by the half and 50-22 through three quarters on their way to the big victory.

Kambry Edwards hit three three-pointers in leading all scorers with 18 points. Karsyn Edwards scored 12 and Mikayla Linkous tallied 11 in the win. Both Dana Bertke and Beth Hardwick finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead girls team fell to East Knox in a home KMAC contest on Wednesday.

The final score was 41-33 in favor of the Bulldogs.

