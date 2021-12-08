Highland bowlers finish with split against Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland bowling split a Tuesday match with Galion.

The boys’ squad earned a 2025-886 decision. Jesse Reigles finished with a 388 series after rolling games of 218 and 170. Rusty Martin had games of 192 and 187, while Trevor Stewart had two 175 games. Also, James Blaney had a 203-pin effort and Ben Harris rolled 168.

The girls’ match was a lot closer, with Highland ending on the short end of a 1688-1642 score. The Scots’ Joleigh Burson rolled games of 167 and 191 for a 358 series. Also, Faith Stewart rolled 164 for a game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS