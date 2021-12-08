Northmor gets OT win over Fredericktown

By Rob Hamilton

A last-second overtime three-pointer by Grant Bentley handed Northmor a home come-from-behind victory over Fredericktown by a 56-54 score.

The Golden Knights trailed by a 14-13 margin after the first quarter in the Tuesday night game and Fredericktown extended their lead to a 20-16 score at the half. It was still 36-33 in favor of the Freddies after three periods of play, but Northmor rallied in the fourth quarter to tie things up at 47.

The game was closely contested in the extra period, but Northmor got the last shot to pull out the win.

Both Graesin Cass and Bentley finished with three three-pointers, with Cass totaling 15 points and Bentley scoring 12 — six in the extra session. Both Logan Mariotti and Max Lower contributed 10 points in the win.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t keep up with visiting Centerburg in a Tuesday boys’ basketball contest.

The Trojans led 15-7 after the first quarter and expanded their lead throughout the contest. They led 35-17 at the half and would then outscore the Pirates 21-14 in the third quarter and 21-12 in the fourth to finish off the game.

