Highland wrestling tops at Madison

The Highland wrestling team’s season got off to a good start on Saturday when the Scots won the 13-team Tom Ellis Classic, hosted by Mansfield Madison High School.

Highland had four individual champions in the meet. Caleb Wetzel won at 132 pounds, Kadin Miller was first at 150, Cody Matthews took the title at 165 and Eli Grandsfaff was first at 195.

Konner Blaney (113), Matthew Scarbury (138) and Damien Daniel (157) all placed second, while Brendan Lester (120) and Ethan Taylor (285) both were third.

Also, Andrew Bellas was fourth at 126, Chandler Stevens finished fifth at 215 and Jacob Wymer was sixth at 144 pounds.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor opened its wrestling season on Thursday by winning a pair of duals at a bracket quad hosted by the school.

The Golden Knights defeated Mansfield Senior 54-24 and took a 37-28 win over Upper Sandusky.

In the win over Mansfield Senior, Northmor claimed six wins via pin from C.J. Stoney (126), Marcus Cortez (144), Trenton Ramos (150), Dylan Amens (157), Niko Christo (165) and Gavin Whited (215). Cohan Hurst (106), Cowin Becker (113) and Bryce Cooper (132) added wins by forfeit.

In topping Upper Sandusky, Becker won by pin at 120, while Hurst took a major decision at 106 and Cortez won by decision at 144. Winning by forfeit were Ramos (150), Amens (157), Christo (165) and Colton Brammer (175).

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

