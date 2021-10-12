Highland girls fall to Clear Fork in soccer

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland girls’ soccer saw its four-game win streak come to an end on Monday when the Scots were topped 9-0 against visiting Clear Fork.

The Colts held a 2-0 lead at the half, but exploded for seven goals in the second half to pull away for the decision. Highland currently is 9-6 on the season and finished fourth in the MOAC with a 4-3 conference record.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS