Volleyball, soccer tournament draws set

Volleyball and soccer tournament draws were announced on Sunday for the Central District.

Every Morrow County team in those two sports will host at least one tournament game this year, with three of the four volleyball teams getting top-three seeds.

In Division II, Highland earned the second seed. They will open play on Monday, Oct. 18 at home against Whitehall-Yearling at 6 p.m. Cardington got the second seed in Division III and will play North Union at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19, also at 6 p.m. Also in Division III, Mount Gilead will host Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. Competing in Division IV is Northmor, who got the third seed and will host either Danville or Patriot Preparatory on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Highland’s soccer teams both will host their opening games in the Division II tournaments. The boys will play Beechcroft on Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., while the girls will host Buckeye Valley on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

