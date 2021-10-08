Highland VB takes MOAC title

By Rob Hamilton

In their first year back in the MOAC, Highland’s volleyball team was able to earn a conference title — their ninth straight between the KMAC and MOAC.

It wasn’t easy for the Scots on Thursday, though. To clinch the league, they had to outlast River Valley on the road, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to earn a 3-2 decision. Scores of the sets were 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 25-19 and 15-13.

Kendall Stover finished with 33 kills and five aces in the match. Larsen Terrill added nine kills, Emma West had seven kills and three blocks and Brooke Schott contributed five kills.

