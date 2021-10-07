Golfers compete in districts

The 2021 golf season ended for Highland and Mount Gilead Wednesday at a pair of district meets hosted by Denison Golf Club.

The Scots, competing in the Division II meet, finished sixth with a team total of 374. Emerson Grassbaugh led the team by finishing in a tie for 12th with a score of 81. Ranger Steck was 31st after shooting 93, while Luke Cain and Garrett Fitzpatrick both shot 100 to be in a tie for 33rd. Also, Quentin Miller shot 137 and finished 36th.

Mount Gilead’s Steven Street participated in the Division III meet. He shot 82 to finish in a tie for 18th.

In both divisions, only the top team and top individual on a non-qualifying team advanced to the state meet.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

