OHSAA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RATINGS

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 — 1. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 21.0632, 2. Medina (7-0) 19.6357, 3. Massillon Jackson (7-0) 16.5102, 4. Canton McKinley (4-3) 13.2449, 5. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-2) 13.1571, 6. Berea-Midpark (5-2) 12.4857, 7. Brunswick (5-2) 11.3367, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-3) 10.6459, 9. Strongsville (4-3) 9.733, 10. Elyria (4-3) 9.5483, 11. Cleveland Heights (5-2) 9.1571, 12. Mentor (3-4) 8.4939, 13. Shaker Hts. (2-4) 4.3333, 14. Solon (2-5) 3.4694, 15. Canton GlenOak (1-5) 2.3333, 16. Euclid (0-7) 0, 16. Lorain (0-7) 0

Region 2 — 1. Marysville (6-0) 23.0169, 2. Springfield (6-0) 20.4508, 3. Centerville (6-1) 14.782, 4. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 13.9658, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-1) 13.8424, 6. Findlay (4-3) 12.1571, 7. Kettering Fairmont (5-2) 12.1398, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-3) 12.0144, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 11.3421, 10. Perrysburg (4-3) 9.0729, 11. Dublin Coffman (3-4) 7.2857, 12. Springboro (3-3) 6.5646, 13. Miamisburg (4-3) 5.7165, 14. Clayton Northmont (2-4) 4.8218, 15. Delaware Hayes (2-5) 4.7551, 16. Tol. Start (2-5) 2.2041, 17. Beavercreek (0-7) 0, 17. Middletown (0-7) 0

Region 3 — 1. Upper Arlington (7-0) 18.4904, 2. New Albany (7-0) 15.8363, 3. Pickerington Central (6-1) 15.7041, 4. Pickerington North (6-1) 13.5526, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (3-2) 13.525, 6. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 11.5074, 7. Hilliard Bradley (3-4) 9.449, 8. Hilliard Davidson (5-2) 8.2755, 9. Lancaster (3-4) 7.7143, 10. Westerville North (3-4) 7.1907, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-4) 5.6122, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-5) 4.3899, 13. Reynoldsburg (2-4) 3.5556, 14. Galloway Westland (2-4) 3.5368, 15. Thomas Worthington (2-4) 3.4878, 16. Westerville Central (1-5) 3.0496, 17. Grove City (1-5) 1.8137, 18. Newark (0-7) 0, 18. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-7) 0

Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-1) 20.8265, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-2) 19.0714, 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-1) 16.5918, 4. West Chester Lakota West (6-1) 14.8498, 5. Milford (5-2) 14.6602, 6. Cin. Princeton (6-1) 13.0548, 7. Cin. Elder (2-4) 8.0492, 8. Cin. Colerain (4-3) 7.6032, 9. Mason (3-4) 6.7143, 10. Cin. Sycamore (3-4) 5.3405, 11. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-5) 3.9388, 12. Fairfield (2-4) 3.6439, 13. Hamilton (2-3) 3.4228, 14. Cin. Western Hills (1-3) 1.125, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (1-6) 0.9286, 16. Lebanon (0-6) 0, 16. Cin. Oak Hills (0-7) 0

Division II

Region 5 — 1. Cle. Benedictine (6-0) 19.8221, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 15.5173, 3. Willoughby South (7-0) 15.1122, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-2) 11.5735, 5. Hudson (6-1) 10.6357, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-2) 10.5263, 7. Lyndhurst Brush (4-2) 8.2987, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-4) 7.4286, 9. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 7.3523, 10. Painesville Riverside (5-2) 7.1436, 11. Maple Hts. (4-2) 6.867, 12. Boardman (4-3) 6.3854, 13. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-3) 6.1983, 14. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (4-3) 5.7895, 15. Bedford (3-3) 5.0556, 16. Cle. John Hay (3-4) 4.7227, 17. Eastlake North (3-4) 4.3, 18. Garfield Hts. (2-5) 2.8999, 19. Hunting Valley University School (1-5) 2.8333, 20. Twinsburg (1-6) 2.5857

Region 6 — 1. Medina Highland (6-1) 18.4257, 2. Avon (5-2) 16.7857, 3. Fremont Ross (6-1) 14.5159, 4. Barberton (6-1) 13.7965, 5. North Olmsted (6-1) 12.898, 6. Avon Lake (5-2) 12.6357, 7. North Royalton (5-2) 11.7143, 8. Tol. Central Cath. (5-2) 11.2515, 9. Lakewood (5-2) 10.8103, 10. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 10.6601, 11. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 10.1571, 12. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-2) 9.9004, 13. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-2) 8.7197, 14. Tol. St. John’s (2-4) 7.8699, 15. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-4) 7.45, 16. Wadsworth (2-5) 6.9857, 17. Sylvania Northview (5-2) 6.3232, 18. North Ridgeville (3-4) 5.5306, 19. Grafton Midview (2-5) 4.7143, 20. Oregon Clay (2-5) 4.4711

Region 7 — 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (7-0) 16.814, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-1) 16.4357, 3. Westerville South (4-2) 12.9444, 4. Dublin Scioto (5-2) 11.7009, 5. North Canton Hoover (5-2) 10.8009, 6. Green (5-2) 10.7653, 7. Canal Winchester (5-2) 10.6224, 8. Massillon Washington (5-2) 10.0208, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (4-2) 7.197, 10. Uniontown Lake (4-2) 6.9794, 11. Marion Harding (4-3) 5.4286, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-4) 5.4146, 13. Wooster (4-3) 5.2714, 14. Cols. St. Charles (2-5) 4.6959, 15. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-3) 4.4898, 16. Worthington Kilbourne (2-5) 2.9713, 17. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-4) 2.9508, 18. Massillon Perry (2-5) 2.7214, 19. Cols. Independence (2-5) 2.3328, 20. Logan (1-5) 1.9279

Region 8 — 1. Kings Mills Kings (7-0) 15.6501, 2. Piqua (6-0) 15.3873, 3. Cin. LaSalle (4-2) 14.1098, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (7-0) 13.8274, 5. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 12.1429, 6. Cin. Turpin (6-1) 11.6407, 7. Trenton Edgewood (4-2) 10.6111, 8. Cin. Withrow (6-1) 9.9103, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (4-3) 8.5714, 10. Troy (3-3) 7.6471, 11. Harrison (3-3) 7.2586, 12. Xenia (4-2) 6.3879, 13. Lima Senior (3-3) 6.3523, 14. Riverside Stebbins (4-2) 5.1293, 15. Sidney (3-4) 4.6682, 16. Morrow Little Miami (3-4) 4.3687, 17. Day. Belmont (2-3) 4.1711, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-4) 3.7143, 19. Loveland (2-5) 3.6571, 20. Cols. Briggs (1-3) 2.3696

Division III

Region 9 — 1. Chardon (7-0) 18.9848, 2. Dover (6-0) 18.2778, 3. Aurora (7-0) 17.0286, 4. Hubbard (7-0) 13.7643, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) 13.2429, 6. Canfield (6-1) 12.9568, 7. Streetsboro (5-1) 12.8826, 8. Steubenville (5-2) 12.4946, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (5-2) 10.9926, 10. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-3) 10.7395, 11. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-3) 9.5612, 12. Tallmadge (5-2) 9.2755, 13. Ravenna (4-3) 7.8851, 14. New Philadelphia (4-3) 7.0404, 15. Painesville Harvey (4-3) 5.6955, 16. Alliance (2-5) 4.6244, 17. Niles McKinley (3-3) 4.3712, 18. Geneva (3-4) 3.8673, 19. Warren Howland (2-5) 3.8594, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-4) 3.5478

Region 10 — 1. Norton (7-0) 18.5149, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (7-0) 16.5816, 3. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-1) 13.0133, 4. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 12.1214, 5. Rocky River (5-2) 11.9418, 6. Medina Buckeye (5-2) 11.0935, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-3) 9.5643, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) 8.8707, 9. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 8.3163, 10. Bay Village Bay (3-3) 7.6358, 11. Copley (3-4) 4.9957, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-4) 4.7386, 13. Tol. Rogers (2-4) 4.6515, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.5049, 15. Cle. Collinwood (2-2) 3.5076, 16. Sylvania Southview (3-4) 3.408, 17. Lexington (2-5) 3.1214, 18. Sandusky (3-4) 3.0765, 19. Defiance (2-5) 2.5786, 20. Ashland (2-5) 2.3061

Region 11 — 1. Granville (6-0) 17.6063, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (5-2) 13.1672, 3. Jackson (5-2) 12.949, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 12.0863, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 12.0714, 6. London (5-2) 11.3878, 7. Bellefontaine (5-2) 10.6571, 8. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 10.3759, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-2) 9.9592, 10. Zanesville (4-2) 8.5776, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-3) 8.3292, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (4-3) 7.9539, 13. Cols. South (5-2) 7.8271, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-3) 7.4885, 15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 7.2041, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-4) 7.075, 17. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 6.2769, 18. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-4) 6.1714, 19. Chillicothe (3-3) 5.1008, 20. Marietta (3-4) 3.6306

Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 18.539, 2. Monroe (6-1) 14.9388, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-1) 14.5977, 4. Hamilton Ross (5-1) 14.2463, 5. Bellbrook (5-2) 12.8857, 6. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 12.4857, 7. Wapakoneta (5-2) 12.3143, 8. Cin. Hughes (5-0) 10.6811, 9. Lima Shawnee (4-3) 9.3643, 10. Franklin (4-3) 8.1429, 11. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-2) 7.6405, 12. Day. Dunbar (3-2) 6.6333, 13. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-3) 6.5918, 14. Elida (4-3) 5.4357, 15. Cin. Northwest (3-4) 5.327, 16. Vandalia Butler (2-4) 4.342, 17. Trotwood-Madison (2-4) 4.158, 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-5) 3.7202, 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-5) 3.1162, 20. Cin. Woodward (2-4) 2.846

Division IV

Region 13 — 1. Beloit West Branch (7-0) 15.6224, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-2) 12.8977, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-1) 12.2011, 4. Perry (5-2) 11.0918, 5. Navarre Fairless (7-0) 10.9351, 6. Salem (6-1) 10.7922, 7. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-1) 10.5821, 8. Canton South (5-2) 8.3016, 9. Lisbon Beaver (5-2) 8.151, 10. Poland Seminary (4-3) 7.8694, 11. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 7.8271, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (4-3) 7.3776, 13. Girard (4-3) 7.3469, 14. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-3) 6.1857, 15. Struthers (4-3) 5.458, 16. Peninsula Woodridge (3-3) 4.5985, 17. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-4) 4.4833, 18. Chagrin Falls (3-4) 4.0103, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-5) 3.1839, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-6) 2.6992

Region 14 — 1. Bellevue (6-1) 15.9714, 2. Van Wert (6-1) 13.95, 3. Port Clinton (6-1) 13.0859, 4. Clyde (5-2) 13.0857, 5. Sandusky Perkins (5-2) 12.5643, 6. Shelby (6-1) 10.9796, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 10.8442, 8. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 9.5927, 9. Tol. Scott (5-2) 9.3163, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-1) 8.5795, 11. Wooster Triway (4-1) 8.0375, 12. Wauseon (5-2) 7.8, 13. Huron (4-3) 7.1643, 14. Rossford (4-3) 6.6318, 15. Galion (3-4) 6.3714, 16. Oberlin Firelands (4-3) 4.6122, 17. Bryan (3-4) 4.3286, 18. Milan Edison (3-4) 3.9429, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 3.7714, 20. Sheffield Brookside (2-4) 2.1322

Region 15 — 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-0) 16.2922, 2. St. Clairsville (6-1) 13.4316, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-1) 12.85, 4. New Concord John Glenn (4-2) 11.5, 5. Carrollton (5-2) 10.1939, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 9.4473, 7. Sparta Highland (5-2) 8.6356, 8. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-2) 8.6122, 9. Cols. Linden McKinley (5-2) 8.1917, 10. Belmont Union Local (5-1) 8.1155, 11. Cambridge (4-3) 7.3776, 12. Heath (5-2) 6.6939, 13. Newark Licking Valley (2-4) 6.5272, 14. Vincent Warren (3-4) 6.033, 15. McArthur Vinton County (4-2) 6.0318, 16. Circleville Logan Elm (3-4) 5.6082, 17. Zanesville Maysville (3-4) 5.4796, 18. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-2) 5.1515, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-4) 4.4863, 20. Cols. East (3-2) 4.0895

Region 16 — 1. Eaton (7-0) 16.031, 2. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 15.1149, 3. Waverly (6-0) 14.6667, 4. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-0) 13.7143, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 12.588, 6. Bethel-Tate (5-1) 10.6686, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (6-1) 8.8786, 8. Day. Oakwood (3-4) 8.2929, 9. St. Paris Graham Local (4-2) 8.1067, 10. Germantown Valley View (4-3) 7.9964, 11. Cin. Indian Hill (3-4) 7.9596, 12. Washington C.H. Washington (3-3) 7.6742, 13. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 7.1202, 14. Day. Northridge (5-2) 7.1071, 15. Waynesville (4-3) 5.5808, 16. Cleves Taylor (3-4) 5.5306, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-2) 4.6058, 18. Hillsboro (3-4) 4.4957, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-4) 3.7, 20. Urbana (1-6) 2.8355

Division V

Region 17 — 1. Kirtland (6-0) 19.6944, 2. Canfield South Range (7-0) 17.0204, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 15.3795, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) 12.4762, 5. Bellaire (6-1) 10.5612, 6. Ravenna Southeast (7-0) 10.1531, 7. Akron Manchester (5-2) 8.9762, 8. Richmond Edison (5-2) 7.2041, 9. Mantua Crestwood (3-3) 6.7172, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-3) 6.4293, 11. Columbiana Crestview (3-4) 5.8469, 12. Rootstown (4-3) 5.3839, 13. Jefferson Area (3-4) 5, 14. Youngstown Liberty (4-3) 4.85, 15. Conneaut (3-4) 4.7547, 16. Burton Berkshire (4-3) 4.7158, 17. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-4) 4.6837, 18. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-3) 4.2846, 19. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.4323, 20. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-5) 2.9184

Region 18 — 1. Tontogany Otsego (6-0) 14.8144, 2. Bloomdale Elmwood (5-1) 11.9741, 3. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 11.2143, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-3) 10.8, 5. Elyria Cath. (5-2) 10.4733, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 9.5869, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 9.447, 8. Richwood North Union (6-1) 9.3622, 9. Lima Bath (5-2) 7.9071, 10. Genoa Area (4-3) 7.4913, 11. Kansas Lakota (5-2) 7.0442, 12. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-3) 5.0376, 13. Doylestown Chippewa (3-3) 4.9485, 14. Oak Harbor (4-3) 3.9596, 15. Bucyrus Wynford (3-4) 3.7345, 16. Brooklyn (3-4) 3.4332, 17. West Salem Northwestern (2-5) 3.317, 18. Marion Pleasant (1-6) 3.1804, 19. Millbury Lake (2-5) 2.3534, 20. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-5) 2.2749

Region 19 — 1. Piketon (6-0) 15.2594, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 13.1915, 3. Ironton (6-1) 12.1018, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 11.0519, 5. Portsmouth (6-1) 10.2204, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-2) 9.8163, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-3) 8.6856, 8. Wheelersburg (4-3) 8.4628, 9. Minford (4-2) 7.8276, 10. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 7.4524, 11. Portsmouth West (3-4) 6.0641, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-2) 5.823, 13. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-4) 5.2, 14. McDermott Northwest (3-4) 5.1353, 15. Wellston (3-4) 4.1161, 16. Coshocton (3-3) 3.8908, 17. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-5) 3.7879, 18. New Lexington (2-5) 3.7755, 19. Pomeroy Meigs (2-4) 3.2402, 20. Bidwell River Valley (2-3) 2.7039

Region 20 — 1. Cin. Taft (4-2) 12.4709, 2. Cin. Mariemont (6-1) 11.3786, 3. Springfield Shawnee (5-2) 10.5429, 4. Reading (5-1) 10.4583, 5. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-0) 9.6429, 6. Versailles (6-1) 9.45, 7. Brookville (5-2) 8.9214, 8. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-2) 8.1805, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 8.0247, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 6.9341, 11. Cin. Madeira (4-3) 6.7755, 12. Williamsburg (4-3) 5.424, 13. Carlisle (3-4) 5.3857, 14. Sabina East Clinton (4-3) 5.3065, 15. Blanchester (3-3) 5.1133, 16. Springfield Greenon (4-2) 3.8464, 17. Day. Meadowdale (4-2) 3.6474, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-4) 3.2189, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-4) 2.6275, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-4) 1.1605

Division VI

Region 21 — 1. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 12.949, 2. Mogadore (6-1) 12.109, 3. New Middletown Springfield (6-1) 11.6127, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (6-1) 10.4184, 5. Brookfield (5-1) 8.6142, 6. Sullivan Black River (5-2) 7.8733, 7. Creston Norwayne (5-2) 7.8276, 8. Canton Central Cath. (3-4) 7.6356, 9. Middlefield Cardinal (5-2) 7.5515, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-3) 6.5372, 11. East Canton (3-2) 5.8443, 12. Hanoverton United (5-1) 5.7941, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-1) 5.7549, 14. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-4) 3.9796, 15. Wellington (3-4) 2.8673, 16. Newton Falls (2-5) 2.5862, 17. Mineral Ridge (2-4) 2.2424, 18. Oberlin (1-6) 1.956, 19. Rittman (2-4) 1.9023, 20. Wickliffe (1-5) 1.5562

Region 22 — 1. Archbold (7-0) 15.0642, 2. Columbus Grove (7-0) 13.6643, 3. Ashland Crestview (7-0) 12.119, 4. Carey (6-1) 11.0714, 5. Defiance Tinora (6-1) 10.9329, 6. Liberty Center (5-2) 10.3773, 7. Gibsonburg (6-1) 9.1518, 8. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-1) 8.6143, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-1) 8.1465, 10. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 7.5036, 11. Attica Seneca East (5-2) 5.6263, 12. Bluffton (4-3) 5.0303, 13. Delta (4-3) 4.6252, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-3) 3.051, 15. Van Buren (2-4) 2.8409, 16. Sherwood Fairview (2-5) 2.6214, 17. Northwood (3-2) 2.3, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-5) 2.2929, 19. Metamora Evergreen (2-5) 2.1539, 20. Bucyrus (2-5) 2.05

Region 23 — 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 13.3276, 2. West Jefferson (7-0) 12.3571, 3. Galion Northmor (7-0) 12.3367, 4. Cols. Africentric (5-1) 10.2319, 5. Proctorville Fairland (5-1) 10.1552, 6. Barnesville (5-1) 8.8563, 7. Worthington Christian (5-1) 6.6364, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-0) 6.3958, 9. Nelsonville-York (4-3) 6.1652, 10. Lucasville Valley (4-3) 5.6244, 11. Centerburg (4-2) 5.2803, 12. KIPP Columbus (4-3) 5.1053, 13. Johnstown Northridge (4-3) 4.6875, 14. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 4.685, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-4) 4.3705, 16. Fredericktown (3-4) 4.2857, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-4) 3.3303, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-4) 3.2803, 19. Marion Elgin (2-5) 3.1429, 20. Mount Gilead (2-5) 2.8571

Region 24 — 1. Mechanicsburg (7-0) 10.355, 2. Harrod Allen East (5-2) 10.0967, 3. Coldwater (6-1) 8.8357, 4. Arcanum (6-1) 8.3878, 5. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-1) 6.2602, 6. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 6.1429, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-3) 5.7444, 8. Anna (3-4) 5.3357, 9. Springfield Northeastern (4-3) 4.285, 10. Cin. Country Day (5-2) 4.165, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-4) 3.7222, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (3-4) 2.5938, 13. Fort Recovery (2-5) 2.5857, 14. Chillicothe Huntington (1-5) 1.986, 15. New Paris National Trail (2-5) 1.7714, 16. North Lewisburg Triad (2-5) 1.7071, 17. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (1-4) 1.674, 18. Frankfort Adena (2-5) 1.6353, 19. Cin. Deer Park (1-6) 1.3973, 20. New Lebanon Dixie (2-5) 1.35

Division VII

Region 25 — 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 13.5795, 2. Lucas (6-1) 11.1643, 3. Independence (6-1) 10.4717, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 8.9282, 5. Dalton (5-2) 8, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 7.2135, 7. Salineville Southern (5-2) 7.1824, 8. Lowellville (5-2) 6.1878, 9. Malvern (5-2) 6.1696, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-1) 5.7892, 11. Plymouth (4-3) 4.9921, 12. Windham (4-2) 4.6322, 13. Monroeville (3-4) 3.9957, 14. Vienna Mathews (4-2) 3.8394, 15. Wellsville (3-2) 3.2494, 16. McDonald (2-4) 2.6029, 17. Toronto (2-5) 2.256, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-5) 2.0384, 19. Ashland Mapleton (1-5) 1.6894, 20. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (2-4) 1.569

Region 26 — 1. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 11.4082, 2. Edon (6-1) 9.5361, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-1) 9.4702, 4. McComb (6-1) 8.8413, 5. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-1) 7.8903, 6. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 6.9071, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-2) 6.3714, 8. Leipsic (4-3) 5.8297, 9. Antwerp (5-2) 5.5493, 10. Defiance Ayersville (3-3) 5.4444, 11. Dola Hardin Northern (4-3) 5.3247, 12. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-1) 5.2143, 13. Pandora-Gilboa (4-3) 4.6224, 14. Sycamore Mohawk (2-5) 4.2714, 15. Spencerville (3-4) 3.7929, 16. Arlington (5-2) 3.632, 17. Lima Perry (3-4) 3.3687, 18. Tiffin Calvert (3-4) 3.102, 19. Edgerton (4-3) 2.631, 20. Arcadia (2-5) 2.0714

Region 27 — 1. Shadyside (6-0) 11.9412, 2. Newark Cath. (7-0) 10.9286, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-0) 10.6182, 4. Howard East Knox (5-2) 8.1633, 5. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 7.7781, 6. Waterford (4-2) 6.935, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1) 6.8411, 8. Hannibal River (3-4) 5.3108, 9. Caldwell (4-3) 5.172, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-3) 4.4167, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-3) 3.8817, 12. Corning Miller (3-2) 3.6068, 13. Danville (3-4) 3.3265, 14. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-3) 3.2378, 15. Racine Southern (3-3) 2.866, 16. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-5) 2.5451, 17. Morral Ridgedale (3-3) 2.157, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-5) 1.8152, 19. Bridgeport (2-4) 1.7045, 20. Millersport (2-3) 1.5

Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 15.233, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 10.6714, 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-1) 8.5037, 4. DeGraff Riverside (5-2) 7.6643, 5. St. Henry (5-2) 7.3469, 6. New Bremen (5-2) 6.9286, 7. Cin. College Preparatory (4-2) 6.3929, 8. Springfield Cath. Central (6-1) 5.6252, 9. Fayetteville-Perry (4-3) 4.8839, 10. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-1) 4.4753, 11. Ansonia (4-3) 4.3429, 12. Troy Christian (4-3) 3.5545, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-4) 3.0929, 14. Lockland (2-3) 2.8474, 15. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-5) 2.3782, 16. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-5) 2.1214, 17. Beaver Eastern (1-5) 1.75, 18. Fort Loramie (2-5) 1.5974, 19. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-5) 0.9856, 20. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3) 0.875

