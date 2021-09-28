Northmor girls’ golf competes in sectionals

Northmor opened local sectional action in golf when the school’s girls’ team competed in the Division II sectional meet hosted by Blacklick Woods Golf Course.

The team finished seventh out of 11 squads, with nine of that number boasting full teams. Their team total was 497. The top three teams in the meet advanced to districts.

Freshman Katelyn Miley led the team by shooting 110 over 18 holes. That total placed her in a tie for 18th place out of 46 competitors. Braelyn Ingles tied for 28th with a 126 round. Also, Brooklyn Kissling tied for 32nd with a round of 129 and Kathryn Dean shot 132 to tie for 34th place.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS