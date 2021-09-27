Highland boys’ earn Saturday soccer win

By Rob Hamilton

In boys’ soccer, Highland earned a 5-2 win over host Loudonville on Saturday.

Loudonville took a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Scots scored two straight to end the first half. Malin Fichtner scored his first career goal for Highland and was followed by Caleb Hunter.

Highland would then pull away in the second half, as Zane Sheets fed Dylan Thomas for a goal. Hunter would then assist Sheets and Austin Cleveland added his first career goal to give the team some extra breathing room in what would end a three-goal win.

