Highland VB continues winning ways

By Rob Hamilton

Highland picked up another league volleyball win on Tuesday when the Scots visited Ontario and came away with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 win.

Kendall Stover tallied 23 kills in the match, while Ashlynn Belcher tallied 33 assists. Brylinn Tuggle finished with 16 digs, Zoya Winkelfoos added 11 digs and four aces and Kameron Stover contributed eight digs and four blocks. Also, Emma West finished with seven kills and three blocks.

