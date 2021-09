By Rob Hamilton

Cardington picked up a 3-0 win over Mount Gilead in a Tuesday volleyball match. The scores were 25-9, 25-13 and 25-13.

Audrey Brininger tallied 23 kills to lead the Pirates, while Payton Goodman finished with four. Jadine Mills had a 34-assist showing and Emalee Artz contributed five aces.

