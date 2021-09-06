Highland soccer teams split with MV

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls would bounce back on Saturday by taking a 3-1 win over visiting Mount Vernon — their first win over the Yellow Jackets in the six-year history of the program.

Mount Vernon scored first, but Highland scored twice in the first half to take a narrow lead into the intermission. Amarie Morgan scored first for the Scots and Lily McElroy followed with a shot assisted by Emma Hinkle. Hinkle would add a second-half goal to provide her team with a two-goal victory.

Highland would lose to Mount Vernon in boys’ soccer Saturday by an 11-1 margin. The score was 8-1 after the first half and the Yellow Jackets added three second-half goals to widen their advantage.

The Scot goal was provided by Zane Sheets.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS