Highland claims volleyball win over Harding

Highland’s volleyball team earned another league win on Thursday when they hosted Marion Harding and came away with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-7 decision.

The Scots got 14 kills and four assists from Kendall Stover, while Emma West tallied seven kills and Larsen Terril finished with five. Zoya Winkelfoos added five aces, while Brylinn Tuggle, Alexis Eusey and Camryn Miller all had three aces.

