Highland boys get soccer win Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Highland boys were able to pick up a win against Franklin Heights by a 3-2 margin.

The team had to battle back from a first-half deficit as they were in a 2-0 hole at the intermission. Dylan Thomas got the team’s first goal and Zane Sheet would then tie the score on an assist from Malin Fichtner. With 12 minutes left in the contest, Thomas got his second goal of the match on a rebounded shot to give his team a lead they would not relinquish.

Highland’s girls’ team suffered an 11-1 loss against Ontario on Monday. The Scots fell in a 5-0 hole before getting a goal from Emma Hinkle on an assist by Izzy Arnett-Tomasek. The score would be 6-1 at the half and Ontario widened their lead in the second half to drop the Scots to 1-2 on the season.

