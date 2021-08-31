Highland earns first football win

Highland evened its football record at 1-1 with a 21-9 win over visiting Ontario on Friday.

The Scots jumped out to an early lead when Cooper Merckling connected with receiver Jay Melchiori for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Caleb Hunter hit the extra point.

Highland also got a 57-yard scoring run by Dane Nauman in the second quarter, but a field goal and touchdown by the Warriors brought them to within a 14-9 margin. However, the Scots would get some breathing room in the third quarter when Nauman scored again, this time from 65 yards out. That 12-point lead would hold up through the fourth quarter, giving the Scots their first win of the season.

Nauman had a huge game for Highland, finishing with 214 yards. Cody Matthews added 50 on the ground, while Merckling completed three passes for 43 yards. Mason Duncan, Melchiori and Zach Schmidt all had one reception.

Mount Gilead struggled to contain Upper Sandusky on Friday in suffering a 48-14 loss at home.

The Indians trailed 21-0 in the second quarter when they got on the board on a 66-yard pass from Carter Kennon to Paul Butterman. Trailing 27-7 in the third quarter, Kennon struck again, this time hitting Owen High for a 25-yard score. Unfortunately for the Indians, their opponents would score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Kennon completed 19 passes for 231 yards and also led the team with 41 rushing yards. Butterman caught six for 138 yards, while Kyan Davis had five catches and Elijah Chafin had three. Garrett Lamb-Hart converted both of his extra point attempts.

