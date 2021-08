By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, Highland’s girls’ golf team took 12th place at the Fredericktown Invitational with a score of 497.

Ceci Grassbaugh shot 96 to lead the team. Following were Mallory Jones (116), Bailey Alexander (140), Ellen Michela (145) and Maddie Tack (155).

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.