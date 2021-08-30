Cardington, Highland see weekend VB action

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington finished third at their Pirate Invitational on Saturday.

The team went 2-1 on the day, opening with a 25-13, 25-11 win over Elgin. In that match, Audrey Brininger finished with 10 kills, while Maggie Wade added nine digs. The team totaled 19 aces in the win.

The Pirates would suffer a setback in the semifinals, as they dropped an 18-25, 25-20, 19-25 decision to Johnstown. Brininger had 15 kills in the match, while Izzy Wickline added 12. Head coach Ryan Treese also credited Jadine Mills for running a clean offense and Madison Linkous for being perfect from the serving line.

The team would finish with a win in the third place match, topping Bishop Ready by scores of 25-20 and 25-23. Treese felt that Brininger had an amazing game with 19 kills, one block, one ace and also being 100 percent in serve reception. Mills tallied 30 assists and Linkous, Wade and Olivia Holt all had good games serving. Wade finished with three aces and Holt had two.

Highland Scots

Highland improved to 3-1 on the season with a three-set win over Jonathan Alder on Saturday.

The Scots picked up a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Pioneers, who had eliminated them from the postseason tournament in the district finals last year.

Kendall Stover picked up 23 kills in the match, while Emma West had eight, Larsen Terrill tallied seven and Kameron Stover added five. Also, Kyleigh Stiltner contributed three aces.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS