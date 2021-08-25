Highland VB falls at DeSales

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision at St. Francis DeSales on Tuesday.

Scores of the match were 20-25, 25-9, 25-27 and 23-25 in the hard-fought match. Kendall Stover finished with 27 kills, as well as five aces. Zoya Winkelfoos had seven aces, while Larsen Terrill added nine kills. Both Brooke Schott and Kameron Stover contributed four kills.

