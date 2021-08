By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ soccer team was edged by Buckeye Valley by a 2-1 count in a home match Monday evening.

Both teams scored once in the first half, with Emma Hinkle getting the Scots on the board with a minute remaining in the half. However, the Barons tallied a late goal in the second half to earn the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS