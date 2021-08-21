Prep football: Northmor knocks off Seneca East 27-23 in Week 1 battle

ATTICA — Northmor survived an opening week trip to Attica, securing a 27-23 win against Seneca East on Friday night.

The Golden Knights (1-0) and Tigers slugged it out for two quarters and were tied at 14 at the half before Northmor took the lead for good in the third period. The Knights scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 27-14 cushion, which they would need to get out of Seneca County with the win.

Seneca East (0-1) scored nine points in the first two minutes of the final period to cut the deficit to 27-23 with 10 minutes left in the game. Northmor then had to hang on for the victory.

Max Lower keyed the Northmor offense, rushing for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He scored on runs of 7, 2, 5, and 60 yards.

The Golden Knights amassed 212 of their 239 total yards on the ground. Quarterback Marcus Cortez rushed for 74 yards and Niko Christo added 12 yards rushing.

Cortez completed 2-of-10 passes for 27 yards. Andrew Armrose caught a pass for 17 yards and Trenton Ramos had one catch for 10 yards.

Defensively, Garrett Corwin recorded two interceptions for the Knights. CJ Stoney also had a pick.

Seneca East’s dual-threat quarterback Gavin Hargis rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and completed 11-of-21 passes for 71 yards. Jesse Beckman rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Northmor returns home Friday to face South Central (1-0) in the 2021 home opener for the Golden Knights. South Central clubbed Willard 41-15 in week one.

Seneca East continues its season-opening homestand in week two against Fostoria (0-1). The Redmen lost to Oak Harbor 47-0 in week one.

