Barracudas compete in tri-meet

The Barracuda summer swim team took part in a tri-meet with Ontario and Loudonville at the Ontario High School natatorium.

Although the Barracudas came in third in the meet, the swimmers performed very well and turned in some great times.

“Most of the outdoor pools we swim in over the summer are 25 meter pools. Ontario has a traditional 25 yard pool, so the swimmers’ times are more familiar to them, and in their minds ‘faster’, reported coach Dina Snow. “It was a very well-run meet, and the kids enjoyed the novelty of being able to swim inside.”

Finishing in first place in individual events were Mia Kinter, 25 free and 25 back; Chloe Bolton, 25 breast; Abigail Griffith, 50 free and 50 back; Evan Irons, 50 breast; Mason Kidwell, 100 free, 50 free and 50 fly; Nate Rabun, 50 back; and Connor Robinson, 25 fly and 25 breast.

Several relays also came in first: the 8-under girls free relay (Mia Kinter, Lacey Haughn, Trinity Robinson and Emma Marquis), and the 15-18 boys medley and free relays (Nate Rabun, Luke Fraizer, Mason Kidwell and Hayden McClelland).

Coming in second place were Luke Fraizer, 50 breast and 100 IM; Evan Irons, 100 IM; Emma Marquis, 25 free; Connor Robinson, 25 free; and Jaxon Tinch, 50 free and 50 back. The 13-14 boys free relay (Jaxon Tinch, Griffin McClelland, Carson Mowery and Anthony Bump) also came in second.

Also scoring in third place were Elias Bulkowski, 50 back; Evan Irons, 50 fly; Emma Marquis, 25 back; Avery McClelland, 25 breast; Nate Rabun, 50 free and 100 free; Taylor Robinson, 50 free and 50 back; and Jaxon Tinch, 50 fly.

Finishing third in relay events were the 9-10 girls medley relay (Adylynn Brown, Avery McClelland, Chloe Bolton and Addison Rabun); the 13-14 boys medley relay (Jaxon Tinch, Griffin McClelland, Carson Mowery and Anthony Bump); the 15-18 girls medley relay (Cassidy Irwin, Kendall Neal, Taylor Robinson and Emma Bolton); the 9-10 girls free relay (Chloe Bolton, Adylynn Brown, Avery McClelland and Paxton Morris-Montgomery); the 11-12 girls free relay (Abby Griffith, Camryn Travis, Alina Van Horn and Kayla Young), and the 11-12 boys free relay (Evan Irons, Elias Bulkowski, Max Bulkowski and Jesse West).

Information received from Dina Snow.

