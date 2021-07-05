Bentley earns another HOJGA win

Grant Bentley of Northmor claimed another win in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association summer series of tournaments.
Bentley, competing in the 13-15 age group, shot 75 at Kenton’s Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Thursday to win by one stroke.
Alex Pratt of Pleasant was the winner in the 16-18 class with a round of 72, while the top girls’ performer was Maura Murphy of Pleasant. She shot 77. Also, Alex Yancey was the top 12-and-under golfer with a nine-hole tally of 51.
Complete results are as follows.
16-18 age group
Alex Pratt, 72
Minoy Shah, 73
Spencer Keller, 78
Isaac Dillon, 79
Mason Rinehart, 79
Nathan Newell, 79
Alexander Crowe, 80
Nicholas McMullen, 81
Logan Niese, 83
Bronson Dalenberg, 83
Steven Street, 83
Lucas Hites, 87
Tyler Ufferman, 88
Nathan Barre, 88
Andrew Crowe, 92
Hunter Yancey, 93
Braden Shuff, 100
Lane Kanagy, 103
Caleb Issler, 111
13-15 age group
Grant Bentley, 75
Chase Brackenridge, 76
Logan Keller, 82
Jack Seckel, 86
Micah Greene, 86
Nathan McMullen, 89
Sam Reynolds, 91
Henry Terry, 93
Weston Prenger, 93
Carson Walker, 99
Evan Brown, 99
Michael Farley, 100
Noah Burke, 105
Dawson Hall, 106
Devin Emans, 109
Grady Wisecup, 109
Weston Ottery, 115
Kellen Cadegan, 115
Girls’ group
Maura Murphy, 77
Dina Shah, 86
Lucy Myers, 87
Katelyn Reynolds, 95
Rayma Smith, 105
Adi Graham, 113
Katie Hanft, 119
12-and-under age group
Alex Yancey, 51
Thomas Ottery, 53
Grayson Keller, 53
Anna Allen, 68
Jenson Stover, 69
