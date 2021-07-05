Bentley earns another HOJGA win

Grant Bentley of Northmor claimed another win in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association summer series of tournaments.

Bentley, competing in the 13-15 age group, shot 75 at Kenton’s Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Thursday to win by one stroke.

Alex Pratt of Pleasant was the winner in the 16-18 class with a round of 72, while the top girls’ performer was Maura Murphy of Pleasant. She shot 77. Also, Alex Yancey was the top 12-and-under golfer with a nine-hole tally of 51.

Complete results are as follows.

16-18 age group

Alex Pratt, 72

Minoy Shah, 73

Spencer Keller, 78

Isaac Dillon, 79

Mason Rinehart, 79

Nathan Newell, 79

Alexander Crowe, 80

Nicholas McMullen, 81

Logan Niese, 83

Bronson Dalenberg, 83

Steven Street, 83

Lucas Hites, 87

Tyler Ufferman, 88

Nathan Barre, 88

Andrew Crowe, 92

Hunter Yancey, 93

Braden Shuff, 100

Lane Kanagy, 103

Caleb Issler, 111

13-15 age group

Grant Bentley, 75

Chase Brackenridge, 76

Logan Keller, 82

Jack Seckel, 86

Micah Greene, 86

Nathan McMullen, 89

Sam Reynolds, 91

Henry Terry, 93

Weston Prenger, 93

Carson Walker, 99

Evan Brown, 99

Michael Farley, 100

Noah Burke, 105

Dawson Hall, 106

Devin Emans, 109

Grady Wisecup, 109

Weston Ottery, 115

Kellen Cadegan, 115

Girls’ group

Maura Murphy, 77

Dina Shah, 86

Lucy Myers, 87

Katelyn Reynolds, 95

Rayma Smith, 105

Adi Graham, 113

Katie Hanft, 119

12-and-under age group

Alex Yancey, 51

Thomas Ottery, 53

Grayson Keller, 53

Anna Allen, 68

Jenson Stover, 69

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS