Football regions set for 2021 season

All four Morrow County high school football teams will be in the same divisions and regions as they were in 2020 due to the OHSAA ruling that all schools will have the same divisional assignments for the upcoming school year as they had in the 2020-21 year.

Highland will still compete in Division IV, Region 15; both Mount Gilead and Northmor are still in Division VI, Region 23 and Cardington remains in Division VII, Region 27.

With the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in every region, the schedule for football has been altered. The first day of official coaching is Aug. 1, while scrimmages can be held from Aug. 6-14. The regular season officially begins on Aug. 16, with the first Friday of the season being Aug. 20. The first round of the playoffs will be Oct. 29-30, with the postseason running every weekend until the state championship games, which will be held from Dec. 2-4 in Canton.

Information received from the OHSAA.

