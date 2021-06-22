Barracuda swim season underway in Morrow County

The Barracuda Summer Swim Team is back in action after sitting out the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“Thanks to the gracious folks in Cardington, we can have a season this year,” said coach Dina Snow. “The Mount Gilead Pool did not open again this summer due to a number of structural and mechanical problems. We approached the Cardington Rec Board and they agreed to give us pool time in the mornings. Maintenance workers even repainted the black lines on the bottom and sides that help the kids train! The families were so happy that the kids would have a season. The swimmers are being very flexible and making the most of a challenging situation.”

According to Snow, the Cardington pool only has 3 usable lanes, no starting blocks or backstroke flags. The team also found out that the lane lines they brought with them were too short! “The lap area is not a regulation size, so thanks to 4 tow straps from NAPA, we rigged up a way to attach them!!”

The Barracuda team is made up from swimmers from all four county schools.

“We decided to go with just Barracuda Swim Team this year instead of Mount Gilead because of the situation. It is a fun way to get to know kids from around the county and join together as a team,” reported Snow.

They compete in the ASAC league, which includes Ontario, Upper Sandusky, Shelly Acres, Loudonville, Willard and Crestline. In addition to Snow, the team is coached by assistant coach Robin Conrad, with help from alum Casey Conrad and high school swimmers Nate Rabun and Hayden McClelland.

“Our first meet was on June 16 against Upper Sandusky,” said Snow. “Upper has a pretty large team, and we were down quite a few swimmers due to vacations. I also have very few of my high school swimmers participating due to jobs, track, you name it. While we lost to Upper 369-126, I was pleased with how everyone swam. We knew we would have a lot of events unfilled, but everyone seemed to enjoy just being able to compete on a sunny summer evening! I was very proud of several first-time competitors: Addison Rabun, Maille Rayburn, Mia Kinter and Myleigh Kinter.”

First place finishers for MG were Mia Kinter, 8-under 25 back; Chloe Bolton in the 9-10 girls 25 free, 25 back and 25 breast; Connor Robinson, 9-10 boys 25 free and 25 breast; Ben Griffith, 9-10 boys 25 back; Abby Griffith, 11-12 girls 50 back; Evan Irons, 11-12 boys 50 free and 50 breast; Cassidy Irwin, 13-14 girls 50 back, and Jaxon Tinch, 13-14 boys 50 back. The 9-10 girls 100 free relay (Chloe Bolton, Avery McClelland, McKenzie West and Adylynn Brown) also came in first.

Bringing home second place points were Mia Kinter, 8-under 25 free; McKenzie West, 9-10 girls 25 free; Cleo Young, 9-10 boys 25 free and 25 back; Abby Griffith, 11-12 girls 50 free; Jaxon Tinch, 13-14 boys 50 free; Emma Bolton, 13-14 girls 50 back; and Aydyn Newson, 15-18 boys 50 breast. The 11-12 boys medley relay (Elias Bulkowski, Jesse West, Evan Irons and Aaron Rabun), the 11-12 girls free relay (Abigail Griffith, Myleigh Kinter, Kayla Young and Camryn Travis), the 13-14 girls free relay (Cassidy Irwin, Kendall Neal, Emma Bolton and Ellie Rhea), and the 13-14 boys free relay (Carson Mowery, Jaxon Tinch, Evan Irons and Griffin McClelland) also placed second.

Rounding out the point totals with third place finishes were Emma Marquis, 8-under girls 25 free; McKenzie West, 9-10 girls 25 back; Avery McClelland 9-10 girls 25 breast; Ben Griffith, 9-10 boys 25 free; Camryn Travis, 11-12 girls 50 free; Cassidy Irwin, 13-14 girls 50 free; Taylor Robinson, 15-18 girls 100 free and 50 back; Nate Rabun, 15-18 boys 50 free and 50 back; and Hayden McClelland, 15-18 boys 50 breast. The 11-12 boys free relay (Elias Bulkowski, Aaron Rabun, Jesse West and Max Bulkowski) also came in third.

The team then traveled to Crestline on June 19.

“This meet was quite the opposite of our first meet. It rained the entire time, so the kids(and spectators!) were pretty miserable. I was amazed at how well they did despite the conditions.”

The team had several swimmers back from vacation and had many events filled just with Barracudas.

“Crestline had a lot of brand new swimmers. I was told they also had trouble with their pool pump and had only resumed practice a week before the meet. We all have our challenges, so I encourage our swimmers to be good sports whether they win or lose.”

The team had two first time competitors in this meet: Lacey Haughn and Brayden Jones, both 7 years old.

First place individuals: Mia Kinter, 25 free and 25 back; Chloe Bolton, 25 free, 25 back, 25 breast; Connor Robinson, 25 free, 25 fly, 25 back; Abby Griffith, 50 free, 50 back; Camryn Travis, 50 breast; Kendall Neal, 50 free; Jaxon Tinch, 50 free, 50 fly and 50 back; Taylor Robinson, 50 back; Mason Kidwell, 50 free and 50 fly; and Luke Fraizer, 50 breast.

First place relays: Boys 13-14 Medley (Jaxon Tinch, Brice Haughn, Carson Mowery and Anthony Bump); 15-18 girls Medley (Cassidy Irwin, Kendall Neal, Taylor Robinson and Emma Bolton); 15-18 boys Medley (Nate Rabun, Luke Fraizer, Mason Kidwell and Hayden McClelland); 8-under girls free relay (Mia Kinter, Emma Marquis, Trinity Robinson and Lacey Haughn); 9-10 girls free relay (Chloe Bolton, Adylynn Brown, Avery McClelland and Addison Rabun); 11-12 girls free relay (Abby Griffith, Myleigh Kinter, Alina VanHorn and Camryn Travis); 11-12 boys free relay (Elias Bulkowski, Max Bulkowski, Jesse West and Aaron Rabun); 13-14 girls free relay (Kendall Neal, Cassidy Irwin, Ellie Rhea and Emma Bolton); and the 15-18 boys free relay (Nate Rabun, Mason Kidwell, Aydyn Newson and Sammie West).

Second place individuals: Emma Marquis, 25 free and 25 back; Avery McClelland 25 free and 25 breast; Cleo Young, 25 free, 25 back; Abby Griffith, 50 breast; Camryn Travis, 50 free; Elias Bulkowski, 50 free and 50 back; Brice Haughn, 50 free and 50 breast; Taylor Robinson, 50 free and 100 free; Nate Rabun, 50 free; Anthony Bump, 50 back; Aydyn Newson, 50 breast; and Abby Kincaid, 50 back.

Second place relay: 9-10 boys free relay (Connor Robinson, Cleo Young, Ben Griffith and Brayden Jones).

Third place: Lacey Haughn, 25 free and 25 back; Adylynn Brown, 25 free, 25 back and 25 breast; Myleigh Kinter, 50 free; Alina VanHorn, 50 back; Max Bulkowski, 50 free and 50 back; Emma Bolton, 50 back; Griffin McClelland, 50 free and 50 breast; Abby Kincaid, 50 free; Luke Fraizer, 50 free; Carson Mowery, 50 fly; and Hayden McClelland, 50 back and 50 breast.

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.