Mount Gilead graduate Casey White was one of 152 Baldwin Wallace student-athletes to be recognized as Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference.

In order to be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.

Information received from Baldwin Wallace University

