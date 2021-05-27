MG sends two relays, one individual to state meet Wednesday

In Wednesday’s first day of regional competition in the Division III meet hosted by Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Mount Gilead advanced two relays and one individual to the state meet, while they, Cardington and Northmor all advanced athletes through the preliminary heat to Friday’s finals.

Moving on to the state meet are both the girls’ and boys’ 3200-meter relays. The girls’ team of Michaela McGill, Olivia Millisor, Emily Hanft and Allison Johnson cruised to the win with a time of 9:22.71 — good for a meet record. For the boys, Seamus Walsh, Eric Mowery, Brett Shipman and Michael Snopik finished second in 8:11.5.

The Mount Gilead girls also advanced Isabela Schroeter to the state meet. In the high jump, she cleared 5’2” to place second.

For the boys’ team, Wyatt Harriman scored in the pole vault, finishing eighth after clearing 10’6”.

A number of Indians placed in the top eight in preliminary races to reach the finals. For the girls, Johnson had the best time in the 100 hurdles of 15.05, while the quartet of Madilyn Elson, Asia Jones, Grace Mowery and Schroeter moved on in both the 800-meter (1:51.79) and 400-meter (53.35) relays.

On the boys’ team, Garrett Lamb-Hart ran the 110 hurdles in 15.91 to qualify. Two relays also moved on to Friday’s action. Storm McGinniss, Owen High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris finished the 400-meter event in 45.61; while Matthew Bland, Walsh, Snopik and Harris ran the 1600-meter relay in 3:36.19.

Also competing for the girls’ team were Jones in the 100 and Elson in the 200.

The Cardington boys’ team advanced its 1600-meter relay team of Kaleb Meade, Mike Rose, Mason White and Tyler Rose to the finals with a time of 3:36.56. Tyler Rose also moved on in the 400, completing his heat in 52.41.

For the Lady Pirates, Hazel Jolliff moved on in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.29. She also competed with Bella Scurlock, Alexis Crone and Loey Hallabrin in the 1600-meter relay; while Dana Congrove participated in the shot put.

Northmor’s P.J. Lower will compete in the finals of the 100, as he finished his heat in 11.51. For the girls, Rachael Ervin raced in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

Division III regionals to conclude Friday

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

