Cardington falls to East Knox

Cardington’s baseball season came to an end in the district semifinals on Monday when host East Knox overcame an early deficit to earn a 4-1 decision.

The Pirates struck first with a run in the top of the opening inning. With two outs, Trey Brininger smacked a double and would then be brought home by a Nate Hickman single to stake the team to a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Cardington, they would struggle to find offense during the remainder of the game. After getting three hits and a batter hit by a pitch in the first, with Sam McKee also tallying a single and Dillon Minturn reaching base after being hit, the team would only get an Avery Harper single over the remaining six innings, as well as another hit batsman in A.J. Hall.

East Knox would pick up two runs in the second inning to take the lead and would then add scores in the fourth and fifth innings to wind up on top by three.

Harper suffered the loss. In going the distance, he surrendered five hits and four walks, while striking out seven.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

