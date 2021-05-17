Highland softball shows power in win over Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Highland tallied 21 hits on Friday in defeating Northmor by a 16-2 count in a league softball contest.

The Scots flashed some power in the game, as Savannah Fitzpatrick smashed three home runs and a single, Guinevere Jackson tallied a home run and two singles and Stevie Asher also took a ball out of the park. Faith Geiger finished with two doubles and a single and both Audrey Robinson and Adyson Landefeld had three-hit games. Asher also claimed the win. She struck out five, walked one and scattered five hits.

Maddie Hoverland suffered the loss on the mound for the Golden Knights. She, Megan Adkins and Raelyn Fulk combined for two walks in the game. The team managed five hits, with Maddie Simpson getting a double and single, Fulk recording a triple and Adkins adding a double.

