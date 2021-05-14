Highland SB edged by Barons in sectionals

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland was edged by Buckeye Valley in a 2-1 game on Thursday to see their softball tournament ended in the sectional finals.

The Scots struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning when Savannah Fitzpatrick led off with a triple and scored on a passed ball. However, they would not record another hit in the contest. The Barons scored once in both the third and fourth innings and Highland would not be able to answer.

Stevie Asher suffered the hard-luck loss. She surrendered seven hits while recording three strikeouts.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS