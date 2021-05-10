Highland BB wins share of KMAC title

By Rob Hamilton

With a 16-1 win at home against Northmor on Friday, Highland clinched a share of the KMAC title in baseball.

Blake Jodrey only surrendered two singles in the contest, while striking out eight Golden Knights, in earning the win for the Scots. He was backed up by a 14-hit performance by the team’s offense.

Zach Pinkerton had a double and two singles, while Layden Shaffer added a double. Rider Minnick, Cooper Merckling and Brock Church all had two-hit games for Highland.

For Northmor, Drew Hammond, Jack Sears and Mathew Kearns combined to strike out one and walk five. Hammond was the pitcher of record.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington ran away with an 11-1 win at Northridge in six innings on Saturday.

The Pirates finished with nine hits in the contest, including a double and single by Avery Harper and a pair of singles from A.J. Hall.

Nate Hickman pitched the first four innings to pick up the win. He, Jacob Brown and Hall combined to strike out four and walk five, while only giving up three hits.

