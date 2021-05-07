Highland SB earns Thursday win over Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Highland pitcher Stevie Asher pitched a two-hitter as her team topped visiting Northmor by an 11-0 margin Thursday.

Asher struck out eight and walked two, while helping her cause with a pair of singles. Savannah Fitzpatrick had a huge game for the Scots, recording a pair of home runs and a triple. Haven Farson added a homer, as well as a single; while both Guinevere Jackson and Audrey Robinson picked up two hits.

Maddie Simpson had double for the Golden Knights. Megan Adkins suffered the loss. She and Maddie Hoverland combined to strike out two, walk six and give up 12 hits.

