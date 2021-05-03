Highland boys win two over weekend

By Rob Hamilton

Highland topped Danville by a 10-2 margin at home on Friday.

Dom Carter tallied a triple and single for the team, while Randy Cain finished with a double. Luke Cain, Hayden Kline and Blake Jodrey all had two hits for the team. Wyatt Groves earned the win. He and Tyler Disbennett combined to strike out eight, walk one and give up four hits.

Highland also won on Saturday, as they picked up a 6-0 win at Loudonville.

Eight different players had singles for the team. Logan Shaffer, Zach Liddle and Owen Mott combined to pitch a two-hitter. They struck out 13 while only giving up one walk.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor struggled in their rematch with Fredericktown on Friday, falling by a 20-4 count.

The team finished with 10 hits in the game, with Max Lower, Andrew Armrose and Marcus Cortez all having two singles. Jack Sears suffered the loss. Overall, a total of four pitcher combined to strike out eight, walk seven and give up 16 hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was outhit by visiting Centerburg on Friday in a 15-7 loss.

The Pirates got a double and single by Avery Harper, a double from Nate Hickman and two singles by Dillon Minturn in the game. Hickman also was the pitcher of record, as he and Harper struck out five, walked four and gave up 10 hits on the day.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox got out to another fast start against Mount Gilead on Friday and wound up with a 14-7 win.

Owen Blanton had a double and two singles for MG, while both Nick Garvey and Tyler McKinney finished with two singles.

Cade Smith suffered the loss. He and Ben Whitt combined to strike out one, walk six and give up 11 hits.

