Highland pitchers combine for no-hitter in baseball win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland baseball team got a no-hitter from pitchers Cooper Merckling and Owen Mott on Wednesday in picking up a 9-1 win. The one run was unearned, as the Scots did commit a pair of errors in the game.

Merckling and Mott combined to strike out 14 Blue Devil batters. Meanwhile, the Scots tallied 13 hits of their own. Zach Pinkerton finished with a home run and five RBIs, while K.J. Johnson had a triple, double and single. Jon Jensen added two doubles and Blake Jodrey contributed a pair of singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor lost a heartbreaker at Fredericktown Wednesday, as the Freddies earned a 2-1 victory on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Golden Knights were held to four hits in the game, with Garrett Corwin tallying a double and single. Grant Bentley suffered the hard-luck loss. He struck out one while scattering seven hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t get untracked at Centerburg on Wednesday, giving up four runs in the first inning and winding up falling by an 11-3 margin.

Tanner Jones had a double and single for the Pirates, while Avery Harper and A.J. Hall both also had doubles. Hall suffered the loss in the game. He and Joe Denney combined to give up 11 hits and four walks, while striking out one.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox rode a fast start to an 8-4 home win over Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

The Indians got doubles from Zack Davidson and Carson VanHoose in the game, while Carter Kennon added a pair of singles. Kennon also was the pitcher of record, as he struck out three, walked two and gave up 10 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS