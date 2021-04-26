Highland sweeps Saturday baseball doubleheader

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, Highland topped River Valley by scores of 12-4 and 16-6.

In the first game, Zach Pinkerton earned the win. He, Owen Mott, Rider Minnick and Tyler Disbennett combined to strike out eight, walk two and scatter five hits.

Minnick also had a triple and double in the game, while Dom Carter had a four-hit showing and Jon Jensen added a triple and single. Zach Pinkerton contributed a double.

The Scots pounded 20 hits in the second game, with Blake Jodrey having a triple and two singles, Cooper Merckling tallying two doubles and a single and Hayden Kline adding four singles. Randy Cain had a double and single and Jensen added two hits. Also, Pinkerton, Carter and Wyatt Groves all had doubles.

Logan Shaffer earned the win. He, Merckling and Brock Church combined to strike out 11, walk three and give up 10 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

A huge third inning led Fredericktown to a 15-4 win at home against Mount Gilead on Friday. The Freddies scored 12 in that frame to turn a 3-1 advantage into a huge lead.

Zack Davidson had a double and single to lead the Indian offense. Cade Smith and Paul Butterman combined to strike out two, walk two and surrender 13 hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor topped visiting Danville by a 10-0 margin on Friday, getting a five-inning shutout from Grant Bentley. He struck out nine, walked one and gave up two hits.

Max Lower had a triple and single in the game. Pierce Lower added a pair of singles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS