Baseball teams see action

Highland suffered their first loss of the year when Fredericktown defeated them 9-5 on Friday.

The Scots got seven hits in the contest, with both Rider Minnick and Dom Carter tallying two singles each. Wyatt Groves suffered the loss, as he, Owen Mott and Logan Shaffer combined to strike out four, walk five and surrender seven hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington split a pair of games with Wynford on Saturday.

They took the first one by a 6-5 count. Trey Brininger had three hits, including a double, to pace the offense. On the mound, Avery Harper earned the win in relief. He, Nate Hickman and Joe Denney combined to strike out five, walk seven and give up nine hits.

Wynford took a 15-11 decision in the second game. The Pirates finished with 11 hits, including a double by Kaiden Beach. Brininger, Dillon Minturn and Denney all had a pair of singles. Five pitchers combined to strike out one, walk eight and give up 16 hits, with Minturn being the pitcher of record.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor battled back to earn a 9-8 win over East Knox Friday.

Garrett Corwin tallied a home run and single for the team, while Max Lower had two doubles and a single. Andrew Armrose contributed three hits.

Drew Hammond picked up the win. He struck out five, walked three and gave up 12 hits in going the distance.

The team split a pair of Saturday games, beating Elgin and losing to Worthington Christian.

In an 11-9 win over the Comets, Northmor got two singles from Armrose and Trenton Ramos. Jack Sears earned the win. He, Corwin and Grant Bentley combined to strike out four, walk four and give up 13 hits.

The team struggled on offense in a 10-2 loss to Worthington Christian, only collecting seven singles in the game. Lower suffered the loss, as he, Armrose and Marcus Cortez strike out one, walked five and gave up seven hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

MG got revenge on Centerburg Friday when they picked up an 8-3 victory. Owen Blanton led the team on offense with a triple and single. Carson VanHoose pitched a complete game for the win. He strike out three and scattered eight hits.

