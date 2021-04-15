Baseball: Highland, Cardington get great pitching in wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland rode a strong pitching performance by Blake Jodrey to beat Fredericktown by a 4-1 margin Wednesday.

Jodrey went the distance, striking out five and giving up four hits, in picking up the win. At the plate, K.J. Johnson finished with a triple, while Rider Minnick had three hits, including a double. Luke Cain added two singles.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington cruised past visiting Danville on Wednesday, picking up a 17-2 decision.

The team tallied 13 hits in the process, with Trey Brininger tallying a home run and Avery Harper adding a triple and single. A.J. Hall had a double and two singles and Dillon Minturn contributed two hits.

Brininger also was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine, walked one and only gave up a pair of hits in the five-inning contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS