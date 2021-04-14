Baseball: East Knox rolls past Northmor, 13-3

HOWARD — East Knox picked up its first Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference baseball victory of 2021 on Wednesday, defeating Northmor 13-3.

The Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3 KMAC) scored four runs in the first inning, followed up with a three-run second inning, and added a solo run in the third inning to cement their advantage. The Golden Knights staged a brief rally in the fourth inning, scoring twice to cut the deficit to 8-2.

The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning and added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth after Northmor (8-2, 3-2 KMAC) pulled back a run in the top half of what turned out to be the final inning.

Bryar Householder led the East Knox attack, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI. He also scored twice.

Cole DeLaughder of East Knox went 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored two runs. Sam Printz was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and scored one run.

Teddy Sears went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and scored a run. Weston Melick was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and scored twice. Peyton Lester went 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run.

Printz started and pitched a complete game for East Knox. He struck out five batters and walked none in the six-inning stint. He gave up three runs (all earned) on six hits.

For Northmor, Garrett Corwin went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Matthew Kearns went 1-for-2 and had two RBI. Andrew Amrose went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Pierce Lower went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Grant Bentley was 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Bentley was the starting pitcher for the Golden Knights and took the loss. He gave up seven runs on six hits in one inning of work.

Kearns pitched 3-1/3 innings in relief and gave up two runs on two hits. He walked five batters and struck out three.

Griffin Workman, Marcus Cortez, and Pierce Lower also saw action in relief roles.

The Golden Knights and Bulldogs will face each other again on Friday at Northmor. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

