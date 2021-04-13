Cardington girls outscore Highland

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington picked up a 10-2 win at Highland on Monday to stay unbeaten in softball.

Genevieve Longsdorf had a big day for the Lady Pirates. She pitched a complete game for the win, striking out five, walking one and scattering five hits. At the plate, she added a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

Chelsey Miller also hit a grand slam and Hailee Edgell finished with a triple and single. Mikayla Linkous added three singles.

For Highland, Faith Geiger had a home run and single, while Audrey Robinson tallied a double.

