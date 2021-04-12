Track teams in weekend invitationals

Highland hosted a track and field invitational on Friday, with the girls’ team finishing second to Buckeye Valley and the boys running third behind Crestview and Bloom-Carroll. Seven teams competed in the meet.

Juliette Laracuente was first in the 100 hurdles in 15.48, the long jump with an effort of 16’5.25” and the high jump with an effort of 5’4”. She also teamed with Makenna Belcher, Brylinn Tuggle and Makayla Woods to win the shuttle hurdles in 1:10.49.

Belcher finished second in the 400. The Scots also were second in the throwers’ relay, with Camryn Taylor, Allison McCafferty, Kendall Rogers and Alexis Eusey competing. Taylor also was second in the discus, while Eusey held that place in the shot put.

Highland’s 400 relay squad of Tuggle, Audrey Weaver, Mackenzie Blubaugh and Peyton Carpenter was third on the day. Camryn Miller added a third-place finish in the 3200, while Gracyn Zerby was third in the pole vault.

Placing fourth for the girls was the 3200 relay of Miller, Miachele White, Jade Disbennett and Lauren Garber. White also was fourth in the 800.

Landyn Albanese won the long jump for the boys’ team with an effort of 19’2.75”.

Landon Remmert was second in the 110 hurdles, as was Albanese in the 100. Hunter Bolton added a second-place finish in the 3200. Caden Holtrey placed second in the shot put.

Remmert also teamed with Alex McClellan, John Melchiori and Mason Duncan to place third in the shuttle hurdles. The throwers’ relay of Holtrey, Nick Smith, Manuel Parsley and McClellan was third. Also third was the 1600 relay of Duncan, Joel Roberts, Remmert and Albanese. Holtrey added a third-place finish in the discus, while Smith placed fourth.

Dane Nauman, Ashton Hamilton, Duncan and Gavin Hankins ran fourth in the 400 relay for the Scots.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead competed in the Hilliard Premier over the weekend, with the girls’ team finishing fourth and the boys taking eighth.

Allison Johnson had a huge day for the Lady Indians, winning multiple events and setting a state Division III record in the 800 with a time of 2:07.49. She also won the 400 in 56.27 and the 1600 in 4:55.43. She also teamed with Michaela McGill, Olivia Millisor and Emily Hanft to place second in the 3200-meter relay.

McGill took second in the 3200, while Isabela Schroeter tied for second in the high jump.

For the boys’ team, Garrett Lamb-Hart finished second in the 300 hurdles. Owen High tied for second in the high jump. Brett Shipman finished third in the 3200 and the team’s distance medley crew of Shipman, Matthew Bland, Eric Mowery and Michael Snopik also placed third.

Ridgedale Invitational

Both Northmor track teams took third place at the Ridgedale Invitational Saturday, while the Cardington boys were fourth and the Pirate girls finished fifth.

In the boys’ meet, Northmor was paced by a pair of event wins. Gavin Miller took the 110 hurdles in 16.46, while Kooper Keen won the high jump with a leap of 5’8”.

Miller also was second in the long jump and third in the high jump, while Keen was fourth in the 800. Both also placed in relays. Keen and Miller teamed with Lucas Weaver and Connor Radojcsics to take third in the 1600 relay. Keen, Weaver, Radojcsics and Jed Adams took second in the 3200 relay.

Ryan Lehman finished second in the 3200 for Northmor. Weaver finished third in the 1600, while Radojcsics placed fourth in the pole vault.

The Lady Knights were led by Kahlan Ball, who was first in the discus with an effort of 100’1”. The 3200 relay of Olivia Goodson, Julia Kanagy, Riley Yunker and Maddison Yaussy finished second. Kanagy also was third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600. Also taking third was the 1600 relay of Haley Dille, Hannah Kanagy, Goodson and Bailey Snyder.

The team got a fourth-place finish from Abby Conant, Fayth Galleher, Goodson and Snyder in the 800 relay. Rachael Ervin finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, 200 and pole vault and Yunker was fourth in the 800.

Cardington’s boys were led by Mason White. He was first in the 800 in 2:03.47 and second in the 1600. White also teamed with Kaleb Meade, Jason Bockbrader and Tyler Rose to finish second in the 1600 relay and with Meade, Mike Rose and Devin Gheen to take third in the 3200 relay.

Tyler Rose ran second in the 200 and third in the 100, while Ashton Plowman was third in the long jump and Gheen took fourth in the 3200. Plowman also teamed with Adien Ritmeir, Isaac Delacruz and Dillon Yockey to take fourth in the 400. The 800 relay of Meade, Ritmeir, Yockey and Delacruz was fourth in the 800 relay.

For the Lady Pirates, Loey Hallabrin won the 1600 in 5:31.98 and also the 800 in 2:38.45. She teamed with Bella Scurlock, Hazel Jolliff and Gracie Meade to finish second in the 1600 relay and also was with Jolliff, Scurlock and Maddie Brook in finishing fourth in the 400 relay.

Jolliff also was second in the long jump and third in the 300 hurdles, while Morgan White ran fourth in the 3200.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

