Highland, MG strong in Tuesday track meets

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland swept a Tuesday night track and field meet against Cardington, Danville and Team FCA, with the boys scoring 131.5 point and the girls tallying 116.

The Pirates took second in the boys’ meet with 56.5, while the girls were third with 45.

In winning, both Scot teams claimed first place in several events. The boys’ team won all four relays. Joel Roberts, Hunter Bolton, Tucker Tague and Grath Garee claimed the 3200 relay in 9:27.76; Owen Stillwell, John Melchiori, Alex McClellan and Dane Nauman won the 800 relay in 1:40.91; Stillwell, Ashton Hamilton, Mason Duncan and Gavin Hankins took the 400 relay in 48:08 and Hamilton, Duncan, Bolton and Roberts were first in the 1600 relay in 3:50.36.

Individually, seven different Highland athletes picked up one event win. Landon Remmert won the 110 hurdles in 18.14, while Roberts took first in the 400 with a time of 56.16, Melchiori claimed the 300 hurdles in 46.53 and Corbin Benedict was first in the 3200 in 11:46.29. In the field events, Darren Styer cleared 8/6” to win the pole vault, Nick Smith took first in the discus with a throw of 121’1.5” and Caden Holtrey placed first in the shot put with a heave of 46’4.25”.

The Lady Scots also were four-for-four in the relays. Miachele White, Camryn Miller, Lauren Garber and Jade Disbennett won the 3200 relay in 11:14.7; Makenna Belcher, Brylinn Tuggle, Mackenzie Blubaugh and Peyton Carpenter took the 800 relay with a time of 1:54.9; Tuggle, Audrey Weaver, Blubaugh and Carpenter won the 400 relay in 54.5 and the quartet of Carpenter, Emma Barnett, Blubaugh and Belcher were first in the 1600 relay in 4:30.82.

Belcher also won the 100 hurdles in 17.48 and the 200 in 28.64, while Jennifer Fisher finished the 400 in 1:11.25. The pole vault went to Gracyn Zerby (6’9”), while Camryn Taylor had a throw of 84’08” in the discus and Alexis Eusey won the shot put with an effort of 32’1”.

The Cardington boys won five events on the day, with two athletes being double winners.

Tyler Rose picked up first in the 100 in 11.82 and also won the 200 with an effort of 24.2; while Mason White was first in the 1600 (4:51.15) and 800 (2:07.35). Also, Jason Bockbrader cleared 5’2” in the high jump to take first.

The girls’ team added four wins. Hazel Jolliff won the long jump with an effort of 14’7.25” and also won the 300 hurdles in 52.37. Loey Hallabrin won the 800 in 2:31.16 and Morgan White placed first in the 3200 in 13:07.17.

Northmor Quad

Mount Gilead swept a quad meet hosted by Northmor on Tuesday.

The girls finished with 110 points, while the second-place Golden Knights had 73. Centerburg was third and Gilead Christian scored three points.

Olivia Millisor, Selia Shipman, Karley Wallace and Allison Johnson won the 3200 relay in 11:08; Grace Mowery, Asia Jones, Madilyn Elson and Isabela Schroeter took the 400 relay in 55.0 and Ella Fraizer, Darbie Dillon, Elson and Jones were first in the 1600 relay in 4:48.8.

Johnson also won the 100 hurdles in 14.3, while Schroeter took the high jump with an effort of 4’10”. Michaela McGill won the 1600 with a time of 5:39.8 and Emily Hanft took the 3200 by running it in 11:44.7.

Northmor’s quartet of Fayth Gallagher, Olivia Goodson, Kelbie McDonald and Bailey Snyder won the 800 relay with a time of 2:13.9.

Kahlan Ball won both the discus (86’11.5”) and shot put (28’6”) for the Golden Knights, while Rachael Ervin won the 300 hurdles in 53.7 and took the pole vault after clearing 8’.

Gilead Christian was paced by Cassidy Gamble, who was third in the 300 hurdles.

MG also won the boys’ meet by scoring 100.5 points. Northmor finished third with 65.5, while Gilead Christian did not score.

The Indian team of Matthew Bland, Quade Harris, Kyan Davis and Garrett Lamb-Hart won the 1600 relay in 3:53.2.

Lamb-Hart also won the 110 hurdles (16.3) and 300 hurdles (45.7). Several other athletes added one win. Parker Bartlett was first in the 1600 in 4:56.4, Seamus Walsh took the 400 in 55.9, Eric Mowery won the 800 in 2:10.9, Michael Snopik won the 3200 in 10:06.5, Owen High placed first in the high jump by clearing 5’10” and Wyatt Harriman won the pole vault with a height of 10’6”.

Northmor’s quartet of Kooper Keen, Lucas Weaver, Connor Radojcsics and Jed Adams won the 3200 relay in 9:07.9.

Also, P.J. Lower had a big day for the Golden Knights, winning three events. He was first in the 100 (11.2), 200 (23.6) and long jump (19’10”).

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS