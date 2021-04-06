Softball teams successful in KMAC openers

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor earned a 10-6 Monday softball win at Centerburg after warding off a late comeback bid by the Trojans. Centerburg tallied four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Northmor was able to slam the door before more damage was done.

The Golden Knights finished with 13 hits, including a double and three singles by Taylor Cantrell. Megan Adkins had a home run, while Morgan Wiseman and Emily Zeger both had two hits. Adkins also went the distance on the mound, striking out eight, walking one and giving up eight hits. Only one of Centerburg’s six runs were earned, as Northmor committed six errors in the game.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team broke an 8-8 tie at home with East Knox by scoring five in the sixth inning and holding on for a 13-8 decision.

The team got home runs from Audrey Robinson, Haven Farson and Emma West as part of an 11-hit effort. Stevie Asher earned the win in relief of Madison Peoples.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s softball team led the entire way in defeating Fredericktown by an 11-1 count on Monday in a five-inning contest.

The team recorded 11 hits, including a home run and double by Riley Burchett. Dana Bertke and Ashlee Tharp both had a double and single, while Mikayla Linkous also hit a double. Kayleigh Ufferman tallied two singles.

Genevieve Longsdorf pitched for the Pirates, striking out five and scattering three hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS