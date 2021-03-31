Highland wins via walk-off

By Rob Hamilton

Highland edged visiting Clear Fork Tuesday night by a 4-3 margin when K.J. Johnson broke a 3-3 tie with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the game, Zach Pinkerton had a double, while Rider Minnick tallied three singles and Luke Cain finished with two.

Cooper Merckling picked up the win in relief. He, starter Logan Shaffer and Tyler Disbennett finished with three strikeouts and two walks, while scattering six hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor blew by Bucyrus on Tuesday, earning a 12-1 win.

The team collected 10 singles, while drawing six walks, to keep the bases full in the game. Griffin Workman tallied three of those hits, while Max Lower added two more. Jack Sears earned the win as he and Workman combined to strike out six and walk two, while only giving up two hits in the five-inning contest.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington baseball team overwhelmed Wellington by a 37-3 margin on Tuesday, racking up 24 hits over five innings of action and scoring all of their runs in the first two innings.

Avery Harper had a grand slam as part of a four-hit night. Trey Brininger also had a home run to go with two doubles and two singles. Joe Denney had two hits, including the team’s third homer; while Nate Hickman had a double and two singles. Also, A.J. Hall, Kaiden Beach, Dillon Minturn and Luke Goers all recorded a pair of hits.

Hickman added the win on the mound to his performance. He, Brininger and Denney combined for nine strikeouts and three walks, while surrendering a pair of hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled at home against Whetstone, giving up 19 hits and committing five errors in a 13-2 loss to their opponents.

The Indians finished with six hits in the game, with Owen Blanton getting two of them. Paul Butterman suffered the loss, with Jonny Martinez seeing action in relief.

