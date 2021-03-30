Highland, Northmor win Monday baseball games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland opened its baseball season with a 5-2 win at DeSales Monday night.

The Scots scored twice in both the third and fourth innings and never looked back in picking up the decision. Dom Carter had two singles to pace the Highland offense, which mustered seven hits in the game. On the mound, Wyatt Groves picked up the win, while Owen Mott earned the save. The two combined to strike out five, walk two and scatter seven hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor improved to 3-0 on the season by winning 7-3 at Buckeye Central on Monday.

Max Lower cracked a double for the team, which also got three hits from Mathew Kearns and two by Pierce Lower.

Drew Hammond had a strong day on the mound, striking out eight and walking one in pitching six innings of four-hit baseball. Kearns pitched the seventh to conclude the game.

