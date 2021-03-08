Brannon to play in NAIA WBB tournament

Sage Brannon, a junior at Mount Vernon Nazarene University and a member of the school’s women’s basketball team, will be traveling with the team to play in the NAIA Women’s basketball tournament at Alexandria, Louisiana on March 12-13.

The team received an at-large bid. There were 37 automatic qualifiers and 11 at large selections. Due to COVID-19, there was a drop from 64 to 48 teams to make the tournament. MVNU was seeded 35 out of 48 teams.

The opening rounds of the tournament will be played at eight locations. MVNU (15-11) will play LSU Shreveport (16-1). The game can be viewed at: portal.stretchinternet.com/naia/ at 6:15 pm, March 12. There is a fee. It can also be heard live on 90.9 FM, www.wnzr.fm and on the station’s app.

Winner of this game will play Wayland Baptist (Texas) the following day, Saturday, March 13.

Brannon played in six games before injuring her elbow (torn ligament) earlier this season and has recovered to where she is playing again.

She is a 2018 Cardington-Lincoln High School grad where she earned basketball letters all four years and was named three-time All-Conference; two-time Conference Player of the Year; three-time District 11; three-time All Central District; three-time All Ohio. She scored over 1,000 points with the Pirates.

She is the daughter of Bill and Carol Brannon of Cardington.

By Evelyn Long

