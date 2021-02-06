Cardington wins KMAC boys bowling title

GALION — The Cardington-Lincoln High School athletic program has added some more hardware to its collection.

A week after the girls basketball team won its seventh consecutive league crown, the Pirates’ boys bowling team won the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference tournament championship on Saturday at Victory Lanes in Galion. Cardington racked up 3,562 points to win the KMAC title for a second consecutive season.

The Pirates trailed Centerburg after two of the three regular games, 1,690 to 1,644, but rallied in the third game to take a slim advantage, 2,513 to 2,511, heading into the Baker games. Cardington outdueled Centerburg 1,049 to 916 in the six Baker games to clinch the championship. The Trojans finished with a grand total of 3,427 points.

Fredericktown placed third with 3,376 points. Northmor finished in fourth place with 3,200 points. Highland came in fifth place with 3,116 points.

Mount Gilead finished sixth, tallying 3,042 points. Crestline placed seventh with a total of 2,812 points. East Knox finish eighth with a grand total of 1,596 points.

Centerburg’s John Wharton and Mount Gilead’s Graham Shelbourne each recorded a total score of 545 to tie for the top spot among individual performers in the KMAC tournament.

Centerburg’s Jared Hamilton bowled a 541, good for the second-best score of the tournament. Trojans teammate Brock Hurtt finished with the third-best total score of 538.

Cardington bowlers Mike Blake (final tally of 530) and Tyler Kentz (total score of 518) paced the Pirates to the championship and were among the tournament’s top players.

Northmor’s Zach Govoni and Wesley Hammond each bowled 515 to finish among the top eight performers in the KMAC tournament.

Cardington, Northmor, Highland, Mount Gilead, Centerburg, Fredericktown, and East Knox will compete in the Division II sectional tournament on Feb. 13 at HP Lanes, 2012 Innis Road, Columbus.

