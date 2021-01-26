MG girls lose at River Valley

River Valley pulled away from Mount Gilead’s girls’ basketball team in the second half to hand the Indians a 51-32 defeat Monday night.

Both teams finished the first quarter with 10 points, but the Vikings were able to jump in front by a 20-15 margin at the half. However, they were able to outscore MG 18-7 in the third quarter to open up a commanding lead and then finished the game by taking the fourth quarter 13-10 to finish on top by 19.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

