MG girls get win at Pleasant

The Mount Gilead girls picked up another win when they visited Pleasant on Wednesday, as they finished on top by a 47-29 count.

In a low-scoring first half, the visitors found themselves on top by a 20-9 margin after only leading 8-6 after eight minutes of action. They were able to extend that advantage to a 33-20 margin going into the fourth and then outscored the Spartans 14-9 over the final eight minutes to earn the decision.

Both Holly Gompf and Candace Millisor scored 13 points in the game for the Indians.

Northmor Golden Knights

Danville was able to outlast visiting Northmor on Wednesday night in a KMAC girls’ basketball game by a 69-60 score.

The teams played evenly in the first quarter, with the Blue Devils holding a 16-15 lead. They extended their lead to a 36-30 score by the half, but Northmor was able to get back within a 46-43 margin going into the fourth.

Brooke Dennison connected four times from long range in leading the team with 16 points. Lexi Wenger added 13 and Emilee Jordan contributed 11.

Highland Scots

Offensive struggles plagued Highland Wednesday night when they hosted Ontario and suffered a 49-31 loss.

The Lady Scots were only down by a 17-11 score after eight minutes, but were unable to score in the second quarter and found themselves down by a 30-11 margin at the half. While they were able to outscore their opponents 20-19 in the second half, they weren’t able to make up that deficit.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

