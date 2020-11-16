Cardington gives out fall sports awards

Tom Hack, Cardington-Lincoln High School athletic director, announced the following awards given to student athletes participating in volleyball, cross country, football and cheerleading in the fall athletic season.

A number of athletes were given awards by the league, district or state. In volleyball, Kyleigh Bonnette, first team KMAC; Audrey Brininger, first team KMAC; Izzy Wickline, second team KMAC; Cadie Long, second team KMAC; Liz Long, honorable mention KMAC; Ashlee Tharp, all academic KMAC.

Special Distinction: Kyleigh Bonnette, first team All-District and second team All-Ohio; Audrey Brininger, first team All-District, Central District Player of the Year and Third Team All-Ohio.

For boys’ cross country: Mason White, first team KMAC and All-Ohio; Mike Rose, second team KMAC; Devin Gheen, all academic KMAC.

For girls’ cross country: Loey Hallabrin, first team KMAC and All-Ohio; Morgan White, first team KMAC; Erik Kyrk, girls’ COY KMAC; Gracie Meade, second team KMAC; Hazel Jolliff, second team KMAC; Madison Brehm, All Academic KMAC.

In football: Josh Baker, second team KMAC; Trey Brininger, first team KMAC, KMAC Player of the Year; All Academic KMAC; Nate Hickman, first team KMAC; Zach Lester, first team KMAC; Ashton Plowman, second team KMAC; Ayden Plowman, honorable mention KMAC.

Special Distinction, Trey Brininger, Central District Division VII Player of the Year.

Coaches also gave awards to players on their teams.

Golf coach Grant Hack gave Silas Horton the Pirate Award, while Most Improved went to Brad West and Most Valuable Golfer was given to Eric Hamilton, who also was named All Academic KMAC.

Cross country coach Erik Kyrk named Mason White the Most Valuable Runner for the boys’ team. Pirate Award, Michael Rose; Most Improved, Austin Henthorn and Bryce Moodispaugh. Kyrk named Loey Hallabrin the Most Valuable Runner on the girls’ team. Pirate Award, Maddie Brehm; Most Improved, Hazel Joliff; Most Improved, Gracie Meade and Morgan White.

Volleyball coach Ryan Treese gave these awards: Most Improved, Lily Clark; Pirate Award, Liz Long, Most Valuable Player, Kyleigh Bonnette and Audrey Brininger.

Cheer special awards, given by coach Tonya Bonnette, were: Outstanding Leadership, Isabelle Crum; Outstanding Showmanship, Kennedy Maceyko; Most Spirted, Citalee Higgins; Most Improved, Olivia Donkin; Pirate, Brooklyn Belt and Total Commitment, Alexis Howard.

By Evelyn Long

